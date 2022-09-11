Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $33.41.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

