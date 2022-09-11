Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 1.9%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 34,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,623,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amyris

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,293 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 111,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.