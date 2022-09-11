Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 44.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $154.18 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.00.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

