Analysts Set a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) PT at $6.68

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

AKA stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $275.38 million and a P/E ratio of -16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Partners L P increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 67,841,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,244,000 after buying an additional 1,786,173 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,210 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

