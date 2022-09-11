Analysts Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target at $166.00

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after purchasing an additional 762,939 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

CPT opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.30. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $125.17 and a 1-year high of $180.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

