Analysts Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Price Target at $126.89

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax has a 52 week low of $84.37 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

