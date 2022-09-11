Analysts Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) PT at $161.17

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $129.47 on Friday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $116.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.89.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Dover by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 18.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 44,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

