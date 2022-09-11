Analyzing Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) & Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Freight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group 8.27% 10.92% 5.49% Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Freight Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Huron Consulting Group and Freight Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.36%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than Freight Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Freight Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group $926.96 million 1.47 $62.99 million $4.02 16.26 Freight Technologies N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Freight Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans. The Business Advisory segment offers cloud-based technology, analytics, restructuring, and capital advisory solutions to life science, financial, healthcare, education, energy and utilities, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as to public sectors. The Education segment provides research enterprise and student lifecycle; digital, technology and analytic solutions; and organizational transformation services to public and private colleges and universities, academic medical centers, research institutes, and other not-for-profit organizations. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Freight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Freight Technologies, Inc. operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., provides B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the NAFTA region powered by AI and machine learning. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and capacity solutions. The company was formerly known as Hudson Capital Inc. and changed its name to Freight Technologies, Inc. in May 2022. Freight Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.