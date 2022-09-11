Analyzing Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) and SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF)

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) and SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Kohl’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kohl’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kohl’s and SM Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kohl’s 3 7 5 0 2.13 SM Investments 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Kohl’s currently has a consensus price target of $36.27, indicating a potential upside of 18.09%. Given Kohl’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kohl’s is more favorable than SM Investments.

This table compares Kohl’s and SM Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kohl’s 3.70% 15.04% 4.52% SM Investments N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kohl’s and SM Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kohl’s $19.43 billion 0.18 $938.00 million $5.07 6.06 SM Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kohl’s has higher revenue and earnings than SM Investments.

Summary

Kohl’s beats SM Investments on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of March 21, 2022, it operated approximately 1,100 Kohl's stores and a website www.Kohls.com. Kohl's Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About SM Investments

SM Investments Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property, retail, and banking and other businesses in the Philippines. The company's Property segment is involved in the mall, residential, and commercial development, as well as the operation of hotels and convention centers. This segment also develops, conducts, operates, and maintains commercial shopping centers, as well as conducts, operates, and maintains shopping center spaces, amusement centers, and cinema theaters within the shopping centers. In addition, it engages in the development and transformation of residential, commercial, entertainment, and tourism districts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 78 malls in the Philippines with a total gross floor area (GFA) of 8.9 million square meters; and 7 malls in China with a total GFA of 1.3 million square meters. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail/wholesale trading of merchandise, such as dry goods, wearing apparels, food, and other merchandise. As of December 31, 2021, this segment operated 3,215 stores, including 68 SM stores, 61 SM supermarkets, 214 Savemore stores, 52 SM hypermarkets, 7 WalterMart stores, 1,207 Alfamart stores, and 1 Mindpro store, as well as 1,539 specialty stores. The company's Banking and Others segment engages in asset management and capital investments, as well as provision of financial services. It provides lending; deposit-taking; foreign exchange; brokering; trust and investments; credit cards; corporate cash management and remittances; leasing and financing; life insurance; and insurance and stock brokerage services, as well as investment, private, and rural banking services. This segment operates approximately a network of 1,500 branches and 4,400 ATMs. The company also invests in other sectors, such as commercial buildings, leisure, logistics, food manufacturing, and mining. SM Investments Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Pasay City, the Philippines.

