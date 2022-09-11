Analyzing One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Essex Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 45.73% 12.50% 5.09% Essex Property Trust 25.43% 5.15% 2.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for One Liberty Properties and Essex Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00 Essex Property Trust 3 8 8 0 2.26

Earnings & Valuation

One Liberty Properties presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.73%. Essex Property Trust has a consensus price target of $309.88, indicating a potential upside of 11.36%. Given One Liberty Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Essex Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $82.74 million 6.15 $38.86 million $1.81 13.32 Essex Property Trust $1.44 billion 12.58 $488.55 million $5.91 47.08

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $8.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. One Liberty Properties pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essex Property Trust pays out 148.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. One Liberty Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.0% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Essex Property Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

