Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Critical Contrast

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Anterix has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Anterix alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Anterix and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anterix -3,957.07% -25.44% -18.01% TIM 13.92% 7.69% 3.91%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anterix 0 1 0 0 2.00 TIM 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Anterix and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Anterix presently has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.76%. TIM has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.59%. Given Anterix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Anterix is more favorable than TIM.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Anterix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anterix and TIM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anterix $1.08 million 704.81 -$37.52 million ($2.67) -15.05 TIM $3.35 billion 1.79 $547.96 million $1.06 11.66

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix. Anterix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TIM beats Anterix on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anterix

(Get Rating)

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

About TIM

(Get Rating)

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions. In addition, the company provides digital content and services in its portfolio of packages; sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2021, it served a subscriber base of 52.6 million customers. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.