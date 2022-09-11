APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 375.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 205.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.81. APA has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

