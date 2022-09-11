Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 345,472 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,342,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 381,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 791,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 223,960 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

