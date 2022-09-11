ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $76.36 on Friday. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 36.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 490,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 40.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 131,550 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.