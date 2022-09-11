Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $32.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 50.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 74,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $410.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $56.49.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 78.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

