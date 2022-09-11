Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.74.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.54% and a negative net margin of 407.91%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

