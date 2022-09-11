Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells $21,510.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $21,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,819.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 8th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $342,495.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 6th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $22,070.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 10.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $162,443,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,730,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 652,070 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $268,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

