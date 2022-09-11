Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells $21,510.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $21,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,819.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $342,495.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $22,070.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 10.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $162,443,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,730,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 652,070 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $268,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

