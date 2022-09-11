Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 3.7%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2022

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 3,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 476,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $7,287,402.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,846,676.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $7,287,402.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,846,676.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,503. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Amundi purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 453,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.