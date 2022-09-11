Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 3,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 476,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $7,287,402.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,846,676.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $7,287,402.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,846,676.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,503. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Amundi purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 453,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

