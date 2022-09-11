Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 3,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 58,098 shares.The stock last traded at $35.42 and had previously closed at $32.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Argan Trading Up 7.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $492.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Argan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Argan by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after acquiring an additional 69,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Argan by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 82,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

See Also

