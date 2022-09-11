Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

ARWR opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.53. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

