Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Down 2.5%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.21 and last traded at $38.21. 418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 640,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARWR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

