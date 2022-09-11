Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Laurent R. Moll Sells 9,125 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $66,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $7.55 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $246.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Arteris had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.89%. Analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Arteris in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arteris by 203.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arteris by 266.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

