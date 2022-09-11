Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Laurent R. Moll Sells 9,125 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $66,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Arteris Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $7.55 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $246.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Arteris had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.89%. Analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
