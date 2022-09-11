Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.79% from the company’s previous close.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

Arvinas Stock Up 1.1 %

Arvinas stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.06. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $98.67.

Insider Transactions at Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,133,000. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $23,595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 14.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,691 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter worth about $18,193,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arvinas by 83.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 491,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 222,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Stories

