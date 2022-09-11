Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $34.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.23.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Asana Stock Up 3.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Asana by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Asana by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Asana has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Asana will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

