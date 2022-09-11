Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Cut to $368.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $385.00 to $368.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 115.60% from the company’s current price.
ABG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.5 %
ABG stock opened at $170.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.