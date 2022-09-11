Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Cut to $368.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $385.00 to $368.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 115.60% from the company’s current price.

ABG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

ABG stock opened at $170.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after acquiring an additional 189,329 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,781,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,433.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,779,000 after acquiring an additional 123,280 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

