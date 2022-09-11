ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 1,300 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,076.54 ($25.09).

ASOS Stock Performance

ASOS stock opened at GBX 673.50 ($8.14) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 904.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,256.76. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,440.01 ($41.57). The company has a market capitalization of £673.10 million and a PE ratio of 2,322.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASOS

About ASOS

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 57,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Further Reading

