ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 196.96% from the company’s current price.

ASC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,076.54 ($25.09).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 673.50 ($8.14) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £673.10 million and a PE ratio of 2,322.41. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,440.01 ($41.57). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 904.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,256.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

