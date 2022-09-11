Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Trading Up 7.1%

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $258.51 and last traded at $257.42. Approximately 12,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,411,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.51.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Atlassian by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after buying an additional 34,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atlassian by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,080,000 after purchasing an additional 328,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Atlassian by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

