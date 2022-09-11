AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lowered its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,676 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 67.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 598,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,310,000 after acquiring an additional 100,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,316 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 298,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 76,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after acquiring an additional 359,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $46.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.21. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $89.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.