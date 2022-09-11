AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.78.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of T stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

