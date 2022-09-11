AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,213,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,671,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $808,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

