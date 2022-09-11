AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Cut to $238.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $250.00 to $238.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $117.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.67. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 24.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total transaction of $22,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,501,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,726,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,968 shares of company stock worth $81,477,703 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

