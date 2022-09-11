Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,357 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $12,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Avangrid by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Avangrid by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Avangrid by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE AGR opened at $49.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

