Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Gap Down to $25.87

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.87, but opened at $25.34. Avantor shares last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 35,602 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Avantor Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $677,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Avantor by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

