Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 1,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 248,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Several analysts have commented on RNA shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. Research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $308,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,456 shares of company stock worth $2,035,474 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 1,747.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,984,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 294,791 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $32,898,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 411.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,167,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,775 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,837,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 195,808 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

