B. Riley Cuts Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Price Target to $19.00

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 169.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Byrna Technologies Trading Down 9.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $28.58.
About Byrna Technologies
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Byrna Technologies (BYRN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.