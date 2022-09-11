B. Riley Cuts Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Price Target to $19.00

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 169.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Byrna Technologies Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.