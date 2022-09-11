B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) versus U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Financial Analysis

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for B. Riley Financial and U.S. Global Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. B. Riley Financial pays out -231.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Global Investors pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. B. Riley Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and U.S. Global Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial -3.37% -1.85% -0.23% U.S. Global Investors 22.25% 9.61% 8.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares B. Riley Financial and U.S. Global Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $1.74 billion 0.83 $445.05 million ($1.73) -29.46 U.S. Global Investors $24.71 million 2.06 $5.50 million $0.37 9.84

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Global Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Global Investors beats B. Riley Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, research, securities lending and sales, and trading services; merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements services; asset management services; and trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment offers retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services. The Financial Consulting segment provides bankruptcy, forensic accounting, litigation support, operations management and real estate consulting, and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments-Communications segment provides consumer Internet access through United Online under the NetZero and Juno brands; VoIP communication and related products, and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Brands segments provides licensing of a brand investment portfolio, including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore. It also offers advisory services; brokerage services; senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

