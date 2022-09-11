Bank of America Cuts Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $182.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $185.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 64.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

PAG stock opened at $110.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.34. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.51 and a fifty-two week high of $126.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 948.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 56,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

