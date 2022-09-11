Bank of America Downgrades Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) to Neutral

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,886,000 after purchasing an additional 449,065 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,221,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,403 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.