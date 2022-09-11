Bank of America Downgrades Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) to Underperform

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

SAH opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $3,039,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,012,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $3,039,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,012,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,110,352. Company insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after acquiring an additional 522,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 431,324 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth $6,141,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 291,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 117.4% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 250,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 135,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

