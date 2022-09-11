Bank of America Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $158.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $165.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 63.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APTV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $96.74 on Friday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.