Bank of America Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $75.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. BorgWarner has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $50.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 51,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

