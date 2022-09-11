Bank of America Lowers General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $90.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 117.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GM. Wedbush dropped their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

General Motors Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,932 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

