Bank of America Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $185.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEA. TheStreet cut Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Lear Stock Up 2.3 %

Lear stock opened at $140.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a 1-year low of $118.38 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.14.

Insider Activity at Lear

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $828,813.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,767.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,538,656 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,389,000 after buying an additional 473,004 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,463,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $813,637,000 after buying an additional 197,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,815,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

