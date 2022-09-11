Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 31,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,288,955 shares.The stock last traded at $56.25 and had previously closed at $55.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

