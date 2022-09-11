Barclays Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $815.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $735.00 to $815.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.78.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $724.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $754.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $636.14. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304 in the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.