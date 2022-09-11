Barclays Increases American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $11.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.
Shares of AEO stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $29.19.
In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,932 shares of company stock worth $139,435. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
