Barclays Increases American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $11.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $29.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,932 shares of company stock worth $139,435. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading

