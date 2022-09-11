Barclays Trims Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price to $21.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BILI. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

Bilibili Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $19.32 on Friday. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($4.21). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Bilibili by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

