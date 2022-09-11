Barrett Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,908 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $22,673,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

