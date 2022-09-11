Barrett Asset Management LLC Acquires 343 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.16. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.